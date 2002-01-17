Fox filing away X-Files

The ninth season will be the last for Fox's The X-Files.

The series from Twentieth Century Fox Television and creator Chris Carter has

had sluggish ratings this season, and it will wrap its run in May.

The finale will be the show's 201st episode, Fox executives

said.

'This show needed a network like Fox, who believed in it from the beginning,'

Carter said. 'Their support over nine years turned the show from a cult

phenomenon into an international hit.'

The loss of The X-Files will leave Fox with a major hole to fill in

its Sunday-night lineup next season.

The network is currently developing a number of possible series that could

fit into the 9 p.m. EST/PST slot, including a science-fiction series from

Buffy the Vampire Slayer creator Joss Whedon.