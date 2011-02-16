Fox Fight Results in Q4 Sub Losses for Cablevision

Cablevision Systems shed about 35,000 basic video customers in the fourth quarter, losses that are almost entirely attributed to the MSO's high-profile retransmission consent battle with Fox broadcasting last year.

Fox broadcast programming went dark to Cablevision customers for two weeks in October, causing many to miss some National Football League games and the first two games of Major League Baseball's World Series.

On a conference call with analysts to discuss fourth quarter results, Cablevision chief operating officer Tom Rutledge said the battle resulted in Cablevision getting "a significantly lower" price for Fox programming than it would have if it accepted the first proposal presented.

"It was a decision we had to make," Rutledge said of the Fox battle. "We thought that taking the hit was worth it."



