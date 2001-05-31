Fox fields attorneys for Twins rights

In the latest fight over local sports rights, Fox Sports Net North has gone to court to hold on to Minnesota Twins games.

Fox believes that the Twins are planning to start their own regional sports network - a small leap since the team hired Kevin Cattoor, general manager of the sports network before Viacom sold it two months ago. Fox contends that Cattoor, now Twins COO, has said that does not plan to let Fox exercise options that would extend its current rights deal after the 2001 season.

A lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis also contends that Cattoor knows trade secrets from his days at what was known as Midwest Sports Channel, trade secrets that he could use to snag TV rights for other local teams.

- John Higgins