Fox Family Worldwide up for sale

News Corp. and Saban Entertainment Inc. are looking to sell Fox Family Worldwide, their co-owned children's programming venture which includes the Fox Family Channel cable, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The companies are seeking between $4 billion and $6 billion, the Journal says, citing sources familiar with the situation.

Viacom and USA Networks are among the potential suitors News Corp. and Saban have approached. News Corp. also has had talks with Viacom about becoming a partner in Viacom's struggling United Paramount Network.

Disney Co. and NBC are also considered potnetial buyers.

Fox Family Channel has more than 81 million subscribers. Other assets of Fox Family include the Fox Kids Network, which distributes children's programming in the U.S., and Fox Kids International, which has cable and satellite channels in almost 50 countries.