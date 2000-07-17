Fox Family sets cast for Elin flick

FOX Family Channel has finalized the cast for docudrama The Elián González Story.

Playing Elián will be 6-year-old Alec Roberts, who has done several commercials and is in the upcoming Michael Douglas movie Traffic. Playing Elián's father Juan is Esai Morales, whose credits include La Bamba and Bad Boys.

The role of Marisleysis Gonzalez goes to Laura Harring, who has had roles on Sunset Beach and General Hospital.