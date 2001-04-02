Fox Family growing

On Wednesday, Fox Family Channel announced 12 new series in its 2001-02 development slate, as well as nine movies and a reality event. It's the network's first development initiative under Tom Halleen, the new head of prime time programming. Included are shows from Debbie Allen (Fame), a pair of projects from The Tom Lynch Co. ( The Jersey) and a one-hour series called Soul Provider. On the reality front, Fox Family Channel is going to produce the first-ever Pet Games, featuring animals competing in tests of speed and agility.