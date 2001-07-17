Fox fall lineup premiering piecemeal

Fox's fall lineup will once again debut in bits and pieces as the network attempts get as much promotion for its new and returning shows on an individual basis.

The network, which will broadcast most of the Major League Baseball postseason including the World Series this fall, will kick off its season with the season premieres of Saturday night reality veterans Cops and America's Most Wanted: America Fights Back on Sept. 8. New reality series Love Cruise will set sail on Tuesday Sept. 11 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, while That `70s Show (8:00-8:30) will return to the lineup on Tuesday Sept. 18, the same night that new comedy Undeclared (8:30-9:00) will get going. On Friday Sept. 21, Dark Angel (8:00-9:00) will kick off its second season and new drama Pasadena (9:00-10:00) will make its entrance.

Mad TV (11:00-midnight) will start its season on Saturday Sept. 22. Boston Public and Ally McBeal will return with original episodes on Monday Oct. 22 and highly praised new drama 24 (9:00-10:00) will enter on Tuesday Oct. 30. Temptation Island 2 will debut on Halloween night (Oct. 31) at 9 p.m. and will also air the next night (Nov. 1) at 9 p.m. Family Guy moves into its new Thursday 8 p.m. slot on Nov. 1, the same night new comedy The Tick (8:30-9:00) premieres. Fox's highly rated Sunday night lineup will get rolling on Nov. 4, with originals of King of the Hill, The Simpsons, Malcolm in the Middle and The X-Files. Fellow Sunday night animated series Futurama won't get going until Dec. 9. Grounded For Life (8:30-9:00), Titus (9:00-9:30) and new comedy The Bernie Mac Show (9:30-10:00) will all start the season on Nov. 7. - Joe Schlosser