Fox eyes remake of Capricorn One
Fox Broadcasting Co. has optioned the U.S. script rights to a remake of 1978
theatrical space thriller Capricorn One.
Carlton America and Fox TV Pictures will jointly produce the film (the
original is part of Carlton International's film library).
The script for the film is being penned by Michael Cassutt (Fox's Beverly
Hills, 90210).
The project is part of Carlton's plans to tap into its 18,000-hour library
for new films based on existing product.
