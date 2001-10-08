Fox eyes remake of Capricorn One

Fox Broadcasting Co. has optioned the U.S. script rights to a remake of 1978

theatrical space thriller Capricorn One.

Carlton America and Fox TV Pictures will jointly produce the film (the

original is part of Carlton International's film library).

The script for the film is being penned by Michael Cassutt (Fox's Beverly

Hills, 90210).

The project is part of Carlton's plans to tap into its 18,000-hour library

for new films based on existing product.