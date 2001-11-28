Fox execs tout sweeps tie with NBC

While NBC is predicting an out-right victory in the adults 18-49

demographic for the November sweeps, Fox executives on Wednesday were saying the

two networks will likely share the first place crown.

With one night remaining in the sweeps (Nov 1-28), Fox

researchers say they will wind up with a 5.1/13 in the key demo.

NBC executives predict Fox will finish with a 5.0/13.

If Fox does tie NBC, it will be the first time in the network's 15-year history it has ever won a sweeps period in adults 18-49.

"We congratulate NBC and look forward to the competitive season still ahead," Fox Entertainment Group President Sandy Grushow told reporters during a conference call. Final results won't be available until late Thursday.

Fox executives also made several programming moves Wednesday, including picking up full-season orders of new series Bernie Mac and 24.

Fox Entertainment President Gail Berman also announced that That `70s Show spin-off That `80s Show will debut on Wednesday, Jan. 23 at 8 p.m.(ET/PT).

New drama Emma Brody will move into Ally McBeal's Monday time slot in March for a test run and rocker/actor Jon Bon Jovi will appear in nine episode of Ally McBeal starting in midseason.

Berman also said the network isn't giving up on ratings- challenged newcomer Pasadena.

She says the show will come back to the network's schedule later in the year.

- Joe Schlosser