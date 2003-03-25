Fox examines Afterlife
Animation-friendly Fox (The Simpsons, King of the Hill,
Futurama) is pondering yet another prime-time cartoon, digitally animated
The Afterlife, according to the show's producers.
The series features a family that dies in a "photo" accident and is stuck in
a netherworld of suburban sprawl, a waystation from which people are sent to a
better place, a worse place or back to the same place.
Due to a procedural glitch, the Franklin family's processing could take a few-hundred years.
The family will be voiced by Barry Bostwick (Spin City) as
paterfamilias Stan; Kerri Kenny (The Ellen Show) as his wife, Flo;
Alexandra Holden (Ally McBeal, Friends) as daughter Bree; and
Danny Strong (Buffy the Vampire Slayer) as "Goth" son Zach.
The production is from Lawrence Kasanoff/Threshold Digital Research
Lab.
