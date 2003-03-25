Fox examines Afterlife

Animation-friendly Fox (The Simpsons, King of the Hill,

Futurama) is pondering yet another prime-time cartoon, digitally animated

The Afterlife, according to the show's producers.

The series features a family that dies in a "photo" accident and is stuck in

a netherworld of suburban sprawl, a waystation from which people are sent to a

better place, a worse place or back to the same place.

Due to a procedural glitch, the Franklin family's processing could take a few-hundred years.

The family will be voiced by Barry Bostwick (Spin City) as

paterfamilias Stan; Kerri Kenny (The Ellen Show) as his wife, Flo;

Alexandra Holden (Ally McBeal, Friends) as daughter Bree; and

Danny Strong (Buffy the Vampire Slayer) as "Goth" son Zach.

The production is from Lawrence Kasanoff/Threshold Digital Research

Lab.