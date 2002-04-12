Fox Entertainment may raise $2.5 billion
Fox Entertainment Group filed a universal shelf registration statement
with the Securities and Exchange Commission Friday to issue up to $2.5 billion of equity or debt securities to the
public.
The company didn't disclose when it might try to raise the money, but
Standard & Poor's Corp. issued a preliminary "BBB-minus" rating on Fox debt --
something the agency typically doesn't do unless the company has signaled that
some sort of sale is imminent.
Fox didn't say how it might use any money raised.
