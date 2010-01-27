Fox Elevates Waterman, Oh to VPs of Current Programming

Fox has elevated Shana C. Waterman and James Oh from

directors to vice presidents of current programming. The promotions were

announced Wednesday (Jan. 27), by entertainment president Kevin Reilly and

Marcy Ross, executive VP of current programming.

Oh and Waterman will oversee all aspects of production and

serve as the primary creative advisers for the network's new and returning

series. They will report to Ross.

Additionally, David Sleven, who was previously manager

of comedy development, has been appointed director of

current programming, also reporting to Ross.

"With the level of competition today, it's more important

than ever that we invest in top-notch talent to ensure that our programming

remains innovative and relevant," Reilly said in a statement. "It's thanks in

part to the tremendous dedication and creativity of our current programming

team that Fox just notched its first fall season win."