Fox Elevates Waterman, Oh to VPs of Current Programming
Fox has elevated Shana C. Waterman and James Oh from
directors to vice presidents of current programming. The promotions were
announced Wednesday (Jan. 27), by entertainment president Kevin Reilly and
Marcy Ross, executive VP of current programming.
Oh and Waterman will oversee all aspects of production and
serve as the primary creative advisers for the network's new and returning
series. They will report to Ross.
Additionally, David Sleven, who was previously manager
of comedy development, has been appointed director of
current programming, also reporting to Ross.
"With the level of competition today, it's more important
than ever that we invest in top-notch talent to ensure that our programming
remains innovative and relevant," Reilly said in a statement. "It's thanks in
part to the tremendous dedication and creativity of our current programming
team that Fox just notched its first fall season win."
