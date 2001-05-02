Fox dumps Petry

The Fox owned and operated station group has terminated its national sales rep agreement with Petry Media Corp. and is forming its own in-house sales division.

Starting June 26, the Fox Television Stations group will handle all national advertising sales for all of its television stations through a new in-house division based in New York. "We appreciate all of Petry's sales efforts for our stations over the past four years," says Jim Burke, President of Sales at the Fox Stations. "We now look forward to operating in-house the very best national television sales organization in the country."

The other major networks already handle their national sales in-house as well. Debbie Carpenter, who was formerly vice president and general manager at Fox O/O WTTG-TV Washington D.C., has been named the president of Fox's new in-house sales division. Petry executives were unavailable for comment.

- Joe Schlosser