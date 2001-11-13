Fox dramatizing disease control center

The Fox network is reportedly developing a one-hour series about the Centers for Disease Control.

Reuters reports the ensemble drama will explore the lives of people inside and outside the CDC, the nation's lead federal agency for protecting the health and safety of people at home and abroad. The CDC has gained prominence in recent weeks in its role reacting to anthrax attacks and preparing for other potential bioterrorist activity.

The Fox project is being developed by director Mimi Leder (Deep Impact) and scribe Anthony Peckham (Don't Say a Word). Leder is close to signing on as executive producer and director; Peckham would serve as executive producer and writer.