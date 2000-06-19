Fox drama, comedy units get new heads

The drama and comedy divisions at Twentieth Century FOX Television received new bosses last week. Scott Vila and Brad Johnson have been named executive vice presidents of the two respective divisions. Vila was promoted from his former vice president role in the drama unit at Twentieth Century FOX, where he had been since June 1999. Johnson joins the studio after working as an independent producer/writer, and he last was executive producer of ABC series Clueless.

Johnson will oversee a comedy division that includes such current series as Dharma & Greg, Titus and The Simpsons. Vila's drama division includes Roswell, Judging Amy and Ally McBeal.