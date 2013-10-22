Fox Deportes Gives $2M in Air Time to Hispanic Scholarship Fund

Fox Deportes and 21st Century Fox Networks donated nearly $2 million in promotional airtime to the Hispanic Scholarship Fund.

The move is part of Fox Deportes' community engagement campaign “El Mundo Es Tuyo” (The World Is Yours), focusing on community issues such as education, financial literacy and healthy living.

“As industry leaders, Fox Deportes and 21st Century Fox Networks are proud to recognize the importance of the Latino community to our nation through our support of higher education and partnership with the Hispanic Scholarship Fund,” said Vincent Cordero, executive VP and general manager, FOX Deportes.

The campaign aired across multiple Fox entities — including Fox, National Geographic Channel, and FX.

In addition, the company is hosting its second higher education town hall in San Antonio, Texas on Nov. 16. The inaugural town hall was held in Los Angeles in May where panelists discussed key aspects in helping students prepare for college.

“With 69% of Latino high school graduates now going directly to college, it is more important than ever for HSF to provide scholarship support to students and information about college and financial aid to parents,” said Fidel A. Vargas, president and CEO of HSF. “Our partnership with Fox Deportes and these town hall events will help us continue to positively impact students and their families throughout America.”