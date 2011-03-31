Fox Demands TWC Pull Networks From iPad App

News Corp.'s Fox Cable Networks sent a cease-and-desist notice to Time Warner Cable demanding that it stop offering channels, including FX and Fox News Channel, through its recently launched iPad app, but the programmer stopped short of filing a lawsuit.

Fox Cable Networks sent the notice on Wednesday, according to senior vice president of communications Scott Grogin. Fox's move was reported earlier by Bloomberg.

Asked for a response, Time Warner Cable spokesman Alex Dudley said, "The app continues to be available for free to our customers with the full 32-channel lineup."

