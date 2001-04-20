Fox delays Jenny McCarthy sitcom

Fox has dropped the sitcom pilot Honey Vicarro featuring Jenny McCarthy from its list of fall candidates, Reuters reports.

Producers 20th Century Fox and Regency TV plan to shoot the McCarthy comeback vehicle in June for a potential midseason slot. In the show-within-the-show concept, McCarthy plays a TV detective in a series and fights crime as she cruises Los Angeles in her 1964 Shelby Cobra. Studio execs said the project's late pickup and complex production requirements (re-creating the 1960s) prompted the production delay.