Fox to Debut Competition Series ‘Bullseye’

Fox will premiere one-hour unscripted series Bullseye, hosted by Kellan Lutz, on May 27 at 9 p.m.

The competition series will feature four men and four women who use their bodies like darts to hit targets in three challenges. The winner takes home up to $50,000.

Comedian Godfrey will cohost the series with Lutz.

“I am a huge fan of extreme sports, and for me, nothing beats an adrenaline rush, which is why I am so excited to host this series,” said Lutz. “I love the concept of physicality and strategy combined with the most awesome challenges that will blow your mind.”

Bullseye is produced by Endemol Shine North America with Jon Kroll (The Amazing Race) and Scott Larsen (Wipeout) serving as executive producers.