Fox College Kickoff

On Sept. 4, the new Fox College Sports will go live with football on three regional networks: Fox College Sports Pacific, Central and Atlantic.

The network plans to broadcast 70 live or delayed football, soccer and volleyball games in the first month and 80 studio or magazine shows.

Fox College Sports has the rights to live football games from the ACC and the Patriot League for its Atlantic channel, Big 12 and Southern conferences for Central, and Pac 10 and WAC football for Fox College Sports Pacific.