Fox chooses interactive sitcom

Fox has picked up Nathan's Choice, a half-hour comedy where viewers choose the episode endings, for mid-season debut.

Nathan, from Dharma & Greg co-creator Chuck Lorre, stars J.D. Walsh as a college graduate trying to figure out his way in life.

So far, Fox has ordered six episodes of Nathan, which will package two different endings with each episode that viewers will choose between each week. Apparently, the episode with the ending that doesn't air may wind up on Fox sister cable outlet FX.

On another front, Fox is said to be close to signing up Andy Richter Controls the Universe, jointly produced by Paramount and 20th Century Fox, for mid-season. The show's star, Andy Richter, is the ex-sidekick from Late Night with Conan O'Brien. - Susanne Ault