Fox, CBS Top Monday-Night Ratings

Fox won the Monday night demo derby with My Big Fat Obnoxious Fiancé and Littlest Groom, while CBS won the total viewer and household races with its Raymond-driven comedy block and CSI: Miami.

NBC and CBS tied for second among adults 18-49. NBC aired 90 minutes of Fear Factor and 90 minutes of Average Joe 2.

ABC was fourth across the key categories with the movie, Fast and the Furious and the second installment of a week-long series, Super Millionaire, an updated version of ABC’s former hit, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.

In its 10-11 p.m. time period Monday, Millionaire fell to third in three network competition in viewers, adults 18-49 and 25-54. On Sunday, it was first across the key categories and aired from 9 to 10 p.m.

In the weblet battle, The WB had the upper hand with 7th Heaven and Everwood. UPN aired its regular comedy lineup.