Fox, CBS split Sunday night

The Simpsons led a lineup of Fox reruns to win a sluggish Sunday night among adults 18-49, splitting the night with CBS.

The Simpsons retread was high scorer on the night among 18-49ers, with a 4.1 rating, 14 share and 8.3 million viewers. CBS's 60 Minutes drew 9.9 million viewers and Touched By An Angel drew 8.4 million to help the network to an average of 8.7 million viewers on the night.

Meanwhile a Who Wants To Be a Millionaire? repeat on ABC drew 12.2 million viewers.

- Richard Tedesco