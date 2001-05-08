Fox, CBS split Monday sweeps win

Fox and CBS split their second consecutive Monday night May sweeps win.

Fox won the night among adults 18-49 with a 5.5 average rating to CBS's 4.9 in Nielsen fast national numbers, while CBS took the night in total viewers, with a 13.4 million average to Fox's 11.3 million and NBC's 11 million.

Ally McBeal led the way for Fox with a 5.9 rating, 15 share and 11.5 million viewers. Boston Public preceded it with a 5.1/15 and 11 million viewers.

CBS's Everybody Loves Raymond was, as ususal, the night's high individual scorer with a 7.0/18 and 18 million viewers. Becker followed it with a 5.8/14 and 15.4 million viewers. Family Law drew 11.1 million viewers.

NBC's Weakest Link rebounded from its weakest rating (4.2) last Monday, to score a 5.0/15, drawing 11.5 million viewers.

- Richard Tedesco