Fox, CBS sitcoms rule Monday sweeps

Fox and CBS sitcoms split a second straight Monday night sweeps win.

Fox scored a 6.4 average rating among adults 18-49 over CBS's 5.6 in Nielsen fast national numbers. CBS edged Fox and ABC in total viewers, 14.2 million to 12.8 million for the other two networks. Ally McBeal led the way for Fox with a 6.5/15 and 12.2 million viewers, preceded by Boston Public, which hit a 6.2/15 and 13.3 million viewers.

CBS's Everybody Loves Raymond hit a 7.8/18 with 18.5 million viewers, followed by Becker at 6.4/15 with 15.6 million viewers.

Meanwhile, ABC scored with Liz Taylor and company in its TV movie, Those Old Broads, which drew 15.1 million viewers. Gideon's Crossing held onto only 7.9 viewers with a 3.0/7 behind Old Broads.

- Richard Tedesco