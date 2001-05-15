Fox, CBS share another Monday win

Fox and CBS spit another battle of the Monday night comedies in the

current May sweepstakes.

Fox won the night among adults 18-49, with a 5.8 average

rating to NBC's 4.7 and a 4.5 for CBS and ABC in Nielsen fast national numbers.

Ally McBeal hit a 6.7 rating, 16 share with 12.3 million viewers and Boston Public scoring a 4.9/15 with 10.7 million takers.

CBS narrowly prevailed in total viewers, averaging 12.5 million to 11.5 million for Fox and NBC. Everybody Loves Raymond drew 17 million viewers with a 6.6/16, while Becker drew 15 million viewers with a 5.3/13.

NBC's Weakest Link drew 11.4 million viewers with a 4.5/14. - Richard Tedesco