Trending

Fox, CBS share another Monday win

By

Fox and CBS spit another battle of the Monday night comedies in the
current May sweepstakes.

Fox won the night among adults 18-49, with a 5.8 average
rating to NBC's 4.7 and a 4.5 for CBS and ABC in Nielsen fast national numbers.

Ally McBeal hit a 6.7 rating, 16 share with 12.3 million viewers and Boston Public scoring a 4.9/15 with 10.7 million takers.

CBS narrowly prevailed in total viewers, averaging 12.5 million to 11.5 million for Fox and NBC. Everybody Loves Raymond drew 17 million viewers with a 6.6/16, while Becker drew 15 million viewers with a 5.3/13.

NBC's Weakest Link drew 11.4 million viewers with a 4.5/14. - Richard Tedesco