Fox, CBS share another Monday win
Fox and CBS spit another battle of the Monday night comedies in the
current May sweepstakes.
Fox won the night among adults 18-49, with a 5.8 average
rating to NBC's 4.7 and a 4.5 for CBS and ABC in Nielsen fast national numbers.
Ally McBeal hit a 6.7 rating, 16 share with 12.3 million viewers and Boston Public scoring a 4.9/15 with 10.7 million takers.
CBS narrowly prevailed in total viewers, averaging 12.5 million to 11.5 million for Fox and NBC. Everybody Loves Raymond drew 17 million viewers with a 6.6/16, while Becker drew 15 million viewers with a 5.3/13.
NBC's Weakest Link drew 11.4 million viewers with a 4.5/14. - Richard Tedesco
