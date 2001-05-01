Fox, CBS score in Monday sweepstakes

Fox and CBS emerged as the victors from a very tight Monday night sweeps ratings race.

Fox averaged a 5.5 rating among adults 18-49 to ABC's 4.8 with NBC at 4.5 and CBS at 4.3 in Nielsen fast national numbers. CBS won the night in total viewers, averaging 13 million to Fox's 11.6 million.

Ally McBeal was Fox's big winner, scoring a 6.3 rating, 16 share among 18-49ers with 12.4 million viewers. Boston Public preceded it with a 4.7/14 and 10.6 million viewers. Everybody Loves Raymond hit a 5.6/14 with 16.6 million viewers while Becker scored a 4.8/12 with 15.3 million viewers.

ABC's screening of the movie Armageddon drew a 6.0/16 with 12.4 million viewers. Meanwhile, NBC's new game show Weakest Link slipped to a 4.2/13 with 11 million viewers. - Richard Tedesco