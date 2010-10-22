Fox to Cablevision Subs: Get Thee to an Antenna

Fox Networks, well into the

seventh day of its blackout of Cablevision Systems, issued a plea to

the MSO's customers urging them to either seek an alternate video provider

or buy an antenna to watch their broadcast programming, which includes

the upcoming World Series, over the air.

"For the past eight days

Cablevision has deprived their subscribers of the National League Championship

Series, possibly two weekends of NFL on Fox, and a full week of Fox's

primetime shows," Fox said in a statement. "Unfortunately, it's

becoming clear that Cablevision believes Fox has very limited value

to their customers. We urge those Cablevision subscribers who want to

see the World Series (beginning October 27) to switch providers or purchase

an over the air antenna now."

Fox pulled its broadcast stations

in New York and New Jersey from Cablevision on Oct. 16 over a carriage

fee dispute. Since then Cablevision customers have

missed the NFL New York Giants game last Sunday and the first six games of the NLCS. Cablevision has repeatedly called for the programmer to agree to binding

arbitration to resolve the matter. Fox has rejected that request, adding

that it would reward Cablevision for negotiating in bad faith.