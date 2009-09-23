Fox Cable Networks Executive Will Flannery Dies at 38

A. Wilson (Will) Flannery, VP of advanced services for Fox Cable Networks, passed away suddenly Sept. 18. He was 38.





At Fox, Mr. Flannery was responsible for the day-to-day distribution activities of advanced television services, including high-definition, interactivity and video-on-demand, for Fox's 36 programming networks.



“Will was an extremely important part of our affiliate sales and marketing team and was well-liked and respected throughout the television industry,” said Mike Hopkins, Fox Cable Networks President Affiliate Sales and Marketing, in a statement. “He left an indelible impact on everyone and will be greatly missed. Our prayers and thoughts are with his family.”



Flannery, who lived in Hermosa Beach, CA, is survived by his wife Kristin Torgen Flannery, daughters Sarah and Norah; parents Catherine and Francis Terrance Flannery of Vista, CA; and brother Francis Emmett Flannery, sister-in-law Julia Flannery, and nephew Connor of Holyoke, MA.



At the family's request, in lieu of flowers, donations to be held in trust for Flannery's daughters may be made to the "Sarah and Norah Flannery Scholarship Fund," c/o Ken Teshima, Teshima & Associates, 2215 West 190th Street, Torrance, CA 90504.

Funeral services will be private and a public memorial is scheduled for November 14, details are pending.