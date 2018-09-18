Fox Business Network to Debut New Lineup Oct. 15

Fox Business Network will premiere a new lineup starting Oct. 15. The schedule will shift Trish Regan to the 8 p.m. timeslot as host of Trish Regan Primetime.

Trish Regan Primetime will see Regan expand on the headlines of the day and their economic impact on the country.

Charles Payne’s Making Money will move from 6 p.m. to 2 p.m., replacing Regan’s The Intelligence Report. Liz Claman will continue anchoring Countdown to the Closing Bell at 3 p.m. Melissa Francis and Connell McShane take over After the Bell at 4 p.m., with David Asman departing that one to host Bulls & Bears With David Asman at 5 p.m.

The Evening Edit with Elizabeth MacDonald airs at 6 p.m. Lou Dobbs Tonight remains at 7 p.m., while the newly titled KennedyLive will air at 9 p.m.

“We are excited to extend our live programming through 10 p.m., ensuring all of our viewers get the most robust and comprehensive look at how the political economy affects their everyday lives,” said Brian Jones, Fox Business Network president.

Regan will be joined each night by a rotating lineup of industry experts and business titans to explore how the policy set forth by Washington affects markets, economy and personal finance.

“The intersection of policy and Wall Street has never been so strong, and I’m excited for the opportunity to create a new program that solely focuses on the political economy and what it means to so many Americans,” she said. “It is an honor to get to continue working alongside the best lineup in business television.”

Fox Business Network debuted 11 years ago.

“We have an incredible roster of expertise across both our daytime and primetime lineup and this new schedule will ensure our viewers get the best, most experienced analysis across the critical business and post-market hours,” said Jones.