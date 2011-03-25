Fox Business Network To Be Nielsen Rated

Fox Business Network, sister network of Fox News

Channel, announced it will become Nielsen rated, reported MediaPost. Its first public

ratings will be available on March 28.

This will give media executives the chance to

compare FBN ratings to rival business network CNBC.

"As we enter into the new upfront season and

continue to expand both our base of advertisers and network distribution, we

felt it was the appropriate time to make our ratings fully available,"

said Paul Rittenberg, executive vice president of ad sales, Fox Business Network.