Fox Business Network To Be Nielsen Rated
Fox Business Network, sister network of Fox News
Channel, announced it will become Nielsen rated, reported MediaPost. Its first public
ratings will be available on March 28.
This will give media executives the chance to
compare FBN ratings to rival business network CNBC.
"As we enter into the new upfront season and
continue to expand both our base of advertisers and network distribution, we
felt it was the appropriate time to make our ratings fully available,"
said Paul Rittenberg, executive vice president of ad sales, Fox Business Network.
