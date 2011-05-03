Fox Business Channel Still Struggling to Find Its Footing

Fox Business Channel is having a hard time gaining the credibility of its sister station, Fox News, reports AdAge.

Nevertheless,

the network is pushing forward, unveiling its Nielsen ratings for

broader consumption that will give the network more legitimacy with

viewers. In the three years since its inception, Fox Business has made

little headway, only cutting into a portion of CNBC's daytime

viewership. Fox Business currently has only 61.2 million subscribers.

The

channel does expect to keep growing however, its daytime viewership

jumped up 73% from same time last year, according to recent figures.

Fox

Business expects to use its Nielsen numbers to appeal to a broader

range of advertisers. Ad buyers are rooting for Fox Business to "become

the Pepsi to CNBC's Coca-Cola" because it will create a better

marketplace for advertisers.

Next year the exclusivity pact between CNBC and Dow Jones will expire, giving Fox Business access to use The Wall Street Journal's name, since it is owned by News Corp. The agreement with CNBC was made prior to Dow Jones becoming a subsidiary of News Corp.