Fox Business Anchor To Host M&A Gala
Fox Business Network anchor Dagen McDowell has been tapped to host the M&A Advisors eighth annual awards gala.
The event, which will be held Dec. 14 in New York, salutes the "top performers" in merger and acquisition turn-arounds and financing.
Before joiniong Fox in 2007, McDowell was a business correspondent for Fox News Channel. Her resume also includes pennig a column for TheStreet.com, and stints at SmartMoney magazine.
