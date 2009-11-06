Fox Business Anchor To Host M&A Gala

Fox Business Network anchor Dagen McDowell has been tapped to host the M&A Advisors eighth annual awards gala.



The event, which will be held Dec. 14 in New York, salutes the "top performers" in merger and acquisition turn-arounds and financing.



Before joiniong Fox in 2007, McDowell was a business correspondent for Fox News Channel. Her resume also includes pennig a column for TheStreet.com, and stints at SmartMoney magazine.