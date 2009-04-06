Fox Broadcasting Taps Paez as Corporate Communications VP

Gaude Lydia Paez has joined Fox Broadcasting Company as VP, Corporate Communications, according to a network announcement.

Paez, based in Los Angeles, will serve as a liaison between the network and the press on corporate matters including ratings performance, senior executive initiatives and industry-wide developments. In addition, she will act as a spokesperson for Fox on behalf of senior management and will participate in strategic planning for the Fox brand.

She reports to Shannon Ryan, Senior VP, Publicity & Corporate Communications for Fox Broadcasting.

Paez joins Fox from Internet TV service Veoh Networks, Inc. While at Veoh, she served as head of corporate communications, leading the company’s business, consumer and advertiser communications strategy. Prior to her tenure there, Ms. Paez was director of corporate communications for Yahoo!, Inc.

Ms. Paez began her career in New York at agencies BSMG Worldwide (now Weber Shandwick) and Burson-Marsteller Public Relations, where she worked in corporate media and crisis communications supporting Fortune 1000 clients across the technology, consumer electronics, telecommunications and financial services industries.

Paez holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Harvard College in Cambridge, MA.