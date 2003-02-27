Fox brings back 24

Fox will bring back Tuesday-night drama 24 for a third season next

fall, Fox Entertainment president Gail Berman said during the network's sweeps

call Wednesday.

The show is up 26 percent since November and is the fifth-highest-rated drama

in adults 18 through 49, said Sandy Grushow, chairman of Fox Television

Entertainment Group.

Fox will also premiere three new comedies in the next month: Oliver

Beene Sunday, March 9 at 8:30 p.m.; Wanda at Large Wednesday,

March 26 at 9:30 p.m.; and The Pitts Sunday, March 30 at 9:30 p.m.

Fox is sitting on Warren Littlefield-helmed drama Keen Eddie, with

Berman saying the network is waiting for the "exact right timing" to launch the

show.

New reality series Married by America will commence Monday, March 3

at 8 p.m. for a two-hour premiere, followed by another hour Wednesday, March

5 at 9 p.m.

The show will then air regularly Mondays at 9 p.m. through the rest of

its run.

Following Married by America, Fox will air Mr. Personality in

the slot, in which one woman gets to know several men without seeing them and

then has to decide who she loves based on who he is on the inside.

Fox also has definite plans to air another version of Joe Millionaire,

Berman said, although the network is keeping quiet on how it plans to keep the

show quiet this time around.