Fox brings back 24
Fox will bring back Tuesday-night drama 24 for a third season next
fall, Fox Entertainment president Gail Berman said during the network's sweeps
call Wednesday.
The show is up 26 percent since November and is the fifth-highest-rated drama
in adults 18 through 49, said Sandy Grushow, chairman of Fox Television
Entertainment Group.
Fox will also premiere three new comedies in the next month: Oliver
Beene Sunday, March 9 at 8:30 p.m.; Wanda at Large Wednesday,
March 26 at 9:30 p.m.; and The Pitts Sunday, March 30 at 9:30 p.m.
Fox is sitting on Warren Littlefield-helmed drama Keen Eddie, with
Berman saying the network is waiting for the "exact right timing" to launch the
show.
New reality series Married by America will commence Monday, March 3
at 8 p.m. for a two-hour premiere, followed by another hour Wednesday, March
5 at 9 p.m.
The show will then air regularly Mondays at 9 p.m. through the rest of
its run.
Following Married by America, Fox will air Mr. Personality in
the slot, in which one woman gets to know several men without seeing them and
then has to decide who she loves based on who he is on the inside.
Fox also has definite plans to air another version of Joe Millionaire,
Berman said, although the network is keeping quiet on how it plans to keep the
show quiet this time around.
