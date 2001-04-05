Fox bringing Titus back

Fox TV has renewed Titus for a second full season, bolstering its new-found sitcom franchise, Reuters reports.

The series, based on the family life of star Christopher Titus, debuted as a mid-season replacement last year. Fox bought 13 segments for the 2000-01 season, and took the show for a full season last fall. Titus is the third successful sitcom Fox has launched this season, along with Malcolm in the Middle and Grounded for Life. Titus is averaging about 10 million viewers per episode, with a 5.2 rating, 13 share among adults aged 18 to 49.