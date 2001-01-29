Fox bringing back Boston Public

Fox has given David E. Kelley's freshman drama Boston Public another season. The network announced Monday that Boston Public has been given a full 22-episode order for the 2001-2002 season. The series has raised its Monday 8-9 p.m. ET/PT time period average from last season by 75% in adults 18-49 and 95% in total viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research. It's been a pillar of Fox's strong Monday lineup, along with whacky legal farce Ally McBeal. - Joe Schlosser