Fox Branches Out with 'X Factor'

Fox and X Factor

show producer Freemantle Media are setting out in a different direction regarding

its marketing, reported

AdAge.

X Factor, instead

of relying on a few advertisers for the whole season, has only been sponsored

by Pepsi for a season, with other marketers allowed to enter their names and

products into the show and into its online presence for a limited run. The

approach has had success thus far, with another sponsor signed on. Keith

Hindle, chief executive, Freemantle Media Enterprises, declined to comment on

the advertiser.

With spots during Idol

running up to $467,617, Fox is looking to capitalize on the two singing

competitions' appeal by broadening its advertisement offering to "dual screen"

viewings, music downloads, or audition attendance.

"By approaching the major advertisers with lots of

'off-air' ideas at the same time we approach them about media packages, it

becomes a much richer property to them," Hindle said.

Idol's major

success was a surprise, as many networks had passed on it; the show secured Coca-Cola,

Ford Motor Co. and AT&T for lengthy sponsorships that have become a staple

of the show. However, with Fox only airing two hours of primetime a night, it

limits the network from airing competing advertisers.

The new format offers a wider range of advertisers, but

also introduces more complexity. "It's ambitious, more of a challenge, but

we'll find out what works effectively and I'm sure we'll extend the things that

work and cut back the things that don't fit," said Hindle.

Fox and Freemantle met with its advertisers before the upfront

season was in full swing in order to avoid complications. Pepsi announced its

sponsorship with X Factor in January while

two other advertisers have negotiated with the network.

The network is pinning its hopes on X Factor after retooling Idol

following Cowell's departure. With NBC's new singing competition The Voice turning out to be a hit, the

network is relying the return of Cowell and Paula Abdul to entice viewers.

Fox began promoting the show in November 2010, ten months

before its launch. X Factor has been

continuously advertised ever since - the network ran a Super Bowl ad,

advertised in malls and karaoke bars, and sent Simon Cowell and other executives

to press outlets, Skype chats and Facebook chats beginning in February.