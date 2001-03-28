Fox bags animated Buffy

Buffy The Vampire Slayer is going to Fox.

No not the primetime drama, which is currently up for renewal at The WB and may wind up on Fox, but an animated series for Fox Kids Network. Based on the primetime drama, Buffy The Vampire The Animated Series is being produced by the show's original creator and producer, Joss Whedon.

Fox Kids executives say the series could debut as early as this fall. - Joe Schlosser