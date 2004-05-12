Fox Assumes Mouse's Alias

ABC's Alias has found a home in broadcast syndication. Fox's 35 TV stations are picking up the show in an all-barter deal for weekends in fall 2005.

"Alias is a natural fit for the Fox audience with its great action and A-list cast, led by Jennifer Garner and Michael Vartan," said John Bryan, Buena Vista Television's executive vice president of sales. BVT also has sold Alias as a strip to TNT for around $200,000 an episode, also starting in fall 2005.

Alias is produced by Touchstone Television. J. J. Abrams created and executive produces the show, along with John Eisendrath, Ken Olin, Alex Kurtzman-Counter and Bob Orci.