Fox Announces Summer Schedule

Stability was the word as Fox announced its summer schedule Friday.

The lineup includes the new psychological crime drama The Inside, three new unscripted series (Hell’s Kitchen, ThePrinces of Malibu and So You Think You Can Dance), continuedfeature movies on Friday nights, and new episodes of the recently premiered animated comedies Family Guy and American Dad. Not surprisingly, the Saturday night perennials Cops and America’s Most Wanted will stay put.

Here is the primetime schedule, night by night:

Sunday: Fox’s strong new animation schedule, which has done especially well with the hard-to-reach young male audience, will play a big part on Sunday nights this summer. King of the Hill airs at 7 p.m., followed by non-animated Malcolm in the Middle, back-to-back episodes of The Simpsons, then new episodes of the resurgent Family Guy and the recently premiered American Dad from 9-10 p.m.. In July, Fox will air a mix of movies and, starting from 8:30-9 p.m. on July 10, The Princes of Malibu. This series focuses on the relationship between songwriter Linda Thompson, her husband—musician, arranger and producer David Foster—and her children, who all live on a 22-acre compound;

Monday: Nanny 911 (8-9 p.m.) and Hell’s Kitchen (debuting May 30 from 9-10 p.m.), featuring terrified chefs attempting to impress volatile head chef Gordon Ramsay;

Tuesday: the parent-switching Trading Spouses: Meet Your New Mommy (8-9 p.m.) and hit drama House from 9-10 p.m.;

Wednesday: The previously announced So You Think You Can Dance begins July 20 from 8-10 p.m., then settles into the 8-9 p.m. slot the following week; The Inside, a psychological thriller from the producers of 24, premieres June 8 from 9-10 p.m.;

Thursday: The O.C. continues from 8-9 p.m., with the return of the unscripted Renovate My Family, airing from 9-10 p.m. starting June 30;

Friday: feature films from 8-10 p.m.;

Saturday: The reality show that started it all, Cops, continues with two new episodes airing from 8-9 p.m., and America’s Most Wanted: America Fights Back returns in the 9-10 p.m. slot.