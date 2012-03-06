Fox and NYTVF Team Up for Fifth Comedy Script Contest

Fox Broadcasting Co. and the New York Television Festival (NYTVF) have teamed up for the fifth annual Fox-NYTVF comedy script contest.

The contest is open to aspiring television writers, who submit their scripts for original half-hour comedy TV pilots for a chance to win $25,000 and a development deal with Fox. Scripts can be submitted beginning April 16, and the winner will be announced at the 8th annual New York Television Festival held Oct. 22-27 in lower Manhattan.

"Comedy is so vibrant and exciting right now, and our annual collaboration with the NYTVF to discover, cultivate and support new comedy writers is as important as ever," said Suzanna Makkos and Marcus Wiley, senior VPs and co-heads of comedy development for Fox. "We are so grateful to the NYTVF and the artists who have participated in the contest for the last five years. It's incredibly gratifying to help break down traditional barriers so that original voices can be heard."

NYTVF screening officials will pare down the entries to 25 finalists, and bring those to Fox development executives. One winner will be chosen by Fox to receive the $25,000 prize and a development deal.