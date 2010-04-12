Fox Affiliates Relieved Conan Not Coming

Managers at Fox affiliates largely treated the news that

Conan O'Brien is moving to TBS, and not their own late-night air, with a sigh

of relief. As rumors of Fox installing an O'Brien-hosted late night show picked

up, the affiliates were mostly pessimistic on the concept, as they're locked

into syndication contracts in that time slot, or air local news, or both. Both

news and syndicated shows offer a more lucrative revenue model than a network

show.

"We're a local TV station," said KPTV-KPDX Portland

VP/General Manager Patrick McCreery. "We would've hated to give [late local

news] up, and leave the people who want that out in the wind."

The news of O'Brien's shift to TBS was the talk of the

NAB-RTDNA show in Las Vegas.

Most broadcast leaders got the news after exiting the Las Vegas Hilton

following NAB President/CEO Gordon Smith's opening address. One exec at a Fox

affiliate uttered a hearty "Amen!" upon hearing the news.

There was substantial talk of Fox announcing an O'Brien show

at the network's upfront presentation next month in New York, but the network would've had to do

some considerable legwork to get affiliates on board. "I never thought it was a

good fit on Fox," says Prime Cities Broadcasting President John Tupper, a

former Fox affiliates board chairman. "It represented a lot of economic

problems for affiliates who run syndication at that time, and do pretty well

with it."

Fox affiliates chairman Brian Brady was not available for

comment on short notice. The Fox affiliates board meets today in Vegas, and the

affiliates body meets tomorrow.

Many in the station world TV view today's development as a

win for local programming.

"It just didn't make financial sense for a lot of

affiliates, especially the strong affiliates," says WGHP Greensboro

President/General Manager Karen Adams. "Displacing heritage local news and

high profile off-network programming--there wasn't anything about it that made

financial sense for some stations."

When O'Brien was still in play, many Fox affiliate managers

were doubtful the former Tonight Show host had the broad appeal to carry a late

night talker, though several acknowledged that it may be some time before

another A-list host hits the free agent market. The affiliate managers are

curious how a new O'Brien show will affect their viewing at 11 p.m.; most

seeming to think their syndicated shows and local news will hold up fine. "I

don't think Conan is much threat to Fox on TBS," says Tupper.

Adams agrees. "The

cable households just aren't anywhere near the broadcast households," she

says.

If there's any disappointment among Fox affiliates with

today's news, it's that another marquee broadcast brand has made the move to

cable. NAB President Smith's address this morning brought up the issue of

retransmission consent revenue, and urged networks and affiliates to work

together on the issue. "There's never been a more important time for us to be

together in this Association," he said.

Broadcasters say retrans is essential for them to continue

to air big-draw programming that's increasingly shifting to cable and its

subscription model. "There's no question that there's a continuation of program

migration," says Tupper. "Programs will follow the money. More and more of this

will continue to happen as long as there's a wide gap between cable and

broadcast [in terms of subscription revenue.]"

The Conan rumors seemingly laid to rest, the Fox affiliates

said they'll continue to concentrate on the programming matters within their

control. "We'll continue to do what it is we do, which is offer viewers

compelling programming," said LIN Executive V.P. Scott Blumenthal. "We wish

Conan luck and we'll see what happens."