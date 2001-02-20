Fox, ABC win Sunday split

Fox's Sunday lineup sewed up a solid sweeps win among 18-49ers, while ABC narrowly took the night in total viewers.

Fox averaged a 7.0 on the night among adults 18-49 in Nielsen fast nationals over ABC's 5.1. But ABC topped the total viewer charts with a 15.4 million average, over CBS's 14 million and Fox's 13.5 million.

The X-Files helped fire things up for Fox with an 8.7/18, along with The Simpsons's 8.0/20. Malcolm In the Middle hit a 7.6/18. ABC's Who Wants To Be a Millionaire? drew 20 million takers, followed by The Practice with 20.6 million viewers and a 7.6/18.

CBS's 60 Minutes drew 16.1 million viewers, while Touched By An Angel tapped 13.9 million viewers.

- Richard Tedesco