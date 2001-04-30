Fox , ABC split sweeps Sunday

Fox comedy and sci fi shared the first Sunday spoils of the May ratings sweeps with lawyers and millionaire wannabes on ABC.

An original Simpsons followed two repeat episodes in a mini-marathon with a 7.0 rating, 20 share among adults 18-49 and drew 14.3 million viewers in Nielsen fast national numbers. Malcolm in the Middle hit a 7.0/18 with 14.4 million viewers. X-Files wrapped the night for Fox with a 6.4/15 and 11.6 million viewers.

Fox averaged a 5.9 rating among 18-49ers on the night to NBC's 4.6 and ABC's 4.5. ABC took the night in total viewers, averaging 14 million to CBS's 12 million. ABC's The Practice legal drama drew 17.1 million viewers with a 6.4/16, while Who Wants To Be a Millionaire? drew 18 million viewers. CBS's 60 Minutes drew 12.2 million viewers and Touched By An Angel drew 11.9 million viewers. CBS's live restaging of On Golden Pond with Christopher Plummer and Julie Andrews laid a large ratings egg, with a 2.5/6 and about 12 million viewers.

NBC's drawing card on the night was its movie U.S. Marshals, which scored a 5.1/13 and 12.6 million viewers. - Richard Tedesco