Fox, ABC split Sunday prime
Fox and ABC split the Sunday night primetime race, as Fox substituted its new Lone Gunmen for one of its biggest guns.
The Lone Gunmen, spun off from The X-Files, supplanted its source series and scored a 4.3 rating, 9 share among adults 18-49 with 8.9 million viewers in Nielsen fast national numbers. Fox hit a 5.3 to ABC's 4.4 among 18-49ers, while ABC won in total viewers with 14.3 million to CBS's 13.3 million.
The Simpsons was Fox's top scorer with a 7.5/19, drawing 15.9 million viewers. Malcolm In the Middle hit a 6.9/16 with 14.8 million viewers. ABC's Who Wants To Be a Millionaire? drew 18.1 million viewers, and The Practice drew 19 million viewers with a 6.7/17.
Meanwhile, CBS's 60 Minutes drew 14.9 million viewers and Touched By An Angel tapped 12.1 million viewers. - Richard Tedesco
