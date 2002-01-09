Fox 5's Crone exits

Veteran New York TV reporter Penny Crone is expected to be leaving WNYW-TV this week, bound for WCBS-TV across town.

WNYW-TV news director Neil Goldstein commented that 'Penny decided that the time has come for her to pursue other interests. By mutual decision, her last day will be Friday. We wish her all the best.'

WCBS-TV would not confirm that Crone had been hired, but

should the deal be made, Crone would sit out February sweeps and then begin her

new job.