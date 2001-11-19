Four reporters confirmed killed

Italian Foreign Minister Renato Ruggiero told reporters the four reporters

attacked and abducted in Afghanistan earlier Monday were confirmed as dead.

According to Reuters -- for which two of the reporters worked -- Ruggiero

told reporters at an EU foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels:

``Through contacts with the crisis unit there, we have evidence that the four

bodies found correspond to the four journalists.'

The four were identified as Reuters reporters Harry Burton, an Australian

television cameraman, and Azizullah Haidari, an Afghan-born photographer; Julio

Fuentes of Spain's El Mundo and reporter Maria Grazia Cutuli of Italy's Corriere

della Sera.

The four were in a caravan of cars moving from Pakistan to the Afghan capital

of Kabul at the time of the ambush.

A driver and translator were reportedly let go after begging for their

lives.

CNN reported earlier that the area in which they were attacked is believed to

be an uncontrolled one, and that the convoy was traveling without the customary

armed guard.

- Dan Trigoboff