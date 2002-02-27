Four more years of Conan

NBC Entertainment president Jeff Zucker announced a new four-year deal

Tuesday to keep late-night host Conan O'Brien at the network.

The network has given the talk show host a contract that reportedly

doubles his salary to nearly $8 million a year.

Zucker also said the network is currently negotiating a repurposing deal for

Late Night with Conan O'Brien with a top cable network.

Zucker and NBC West Coast president Scott Sassa would not say which cable

network will land O'Brien's show, but they added that it will be a similar deal to

that of newcomer Last Call with Carson Daly's at E! Entertainment Television.