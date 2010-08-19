Four More to Join Emmy Presenter Lineup

Click here for more 2010 Emmys coverage

The Academy announced Thursday another addition to its lineup of presenters for the 62nd Primetime Emmy Awards.

Nominees Jon Hamm of Mad Men and Big Bang Theory's Jim Parsons will be joined by Desperate Housewives' Eva Longoria Parker and The Event's Blair Underwood to hand out trophies at the Aug. 29 ceremony.

The Primetime Emmy Awards will be broadcast live on NBC beginning at 5 p.m. PT, with a re-broadcast beginning at 8 p.m. PT.